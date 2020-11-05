No criminal charges for deputies who shot man who fired rifle at ESCO deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — No criminal charges will be filed against deputies who shot a man who fired a rifle at Escambia County deputies in August.

The Office of the State Attorney said Thursday, Nov. 5, that the review of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in injuries to Tyler Edward Brooks has been completed. It happened at a home on Matthews Junction Road on Aug. 28. The State Attorney’s Office review determined no criminal charges will be filed against the deputies. Brooks has been charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and the case is currently pending.

On Aug. 28, deputies arrived to serve a search warrant for Brooks at the home for failure to appear in a felony case of domestic violence aggravated assault against his mother. They say Brooks was pointing a gun at his mother, who was hiding behind a truck outside the home. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said Brooks and several deputies engaged in a “running gun battle” during the confrontation.

At least four deputies were involved in the ensuing gun battle. Sheriff Morgan said the Brooks was equipped with high-powered weapons and body armor.

No deputies were hit in the exchange, the sheriff said. Brooks fled into the woods after the shots were fired and was apprehended with the help of a K-9 named “Shorty.”

Brooks suffered four gunshot wounds, three to the abdomen and one to his right arm. A 30/06 bolt action Mossberg rifle was found near where Brooks was apprehended in the woods. Deputies found two spent bullet casings at the home.

Read the findings of the investigation in the document below:

