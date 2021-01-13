No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination at Daphne Civic Center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare workers, those 75 years or older, law enforcement and firefighters can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Daphne Civic Center on Jan. 19, 21, 26 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccination clinic will be walk-in and drive-through event; no appointment is needed.

The Daphne Civic Center is at 2603 U.S. 98, Daphne, AL 36526.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories