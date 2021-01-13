No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination at Daphne Civic Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare workers, those 75 years or older, law enforcement and firefighters can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Daphne Civic Center on Jan. 19, 21, 26 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccination clinic will be walk-in and drive-through event; no appointment is needed.

The Daphne Civic Center is at 2603 U.S. 98, Daphne, AL 36526.

