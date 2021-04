Nineteen pounds of marijuana discovered during a traffic stop sends Mobile man to jail.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala, (WKRG) — A trip to Atlanta was interrupted this week when 41-year-old Phong Hai Nguyen of Mobile saw blue lights in his rearview mirror.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies working Interstate 65 pulled Nguyen over for a traffic violation and discovered nineteen pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle. Deputies also recovered $12,000 in cash.

Nguyen was booked into the Baldwin County Jail and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.