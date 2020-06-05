Nine firefighters injured after ship explosion in Jacksonville

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalized after the ship exploded. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department official said the explosion Thursday injured eight and sent one to the hospital for heat exhaustion. First Coast News reports the ship was a Norwegian vessel carrying old and used cars. The fire department said four were taken to a hospital for burns. News outlets report one firefighter was taken into surgery for injuries and another firefighter was in intensive care. A fire official says they are all stable, and nearly 150 firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories