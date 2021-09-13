Nicholas becomes a hurricane, Forecast to bring flooding rain to Texas and Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center confirms that Nicholas has become a hurricane. Weather instrumentation located over Matagorda Bay, Texas has recorded sustained wind over 74 mph.

Nicholas is the sixth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast Monday night or Tuesday morning. Flooding will be the main hazard from Nicholas. Parts of Texas and Louisiana could receive over 10″ of rain.

Moisture from Nicholas will spread east through mid-week affecting lower Alabama, Mississippi, and possibly Northwest Florida. Some areas could pick up over 3-4″ of rain through Thursday.

