Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Niceville PD searching for 14-year-old reported missing

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department, along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday, October 16.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Sager was last seen at 7 p.m. on October 15th leaving her home on College Boulevard in Niceville.

She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark hair.

Please contact the Niceville Police Department (850-279-6436), Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (850-651-7400), or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers (850-863-TIPS) if you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica.

Please contact the Niceville Police Department, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers if you have information on the whereabouts of missing teen Jessica Sager.

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories