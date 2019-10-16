Niceville PD searching for 14-year-old reported missing

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department, along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday, October 16.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Sager was last seen at 7 p.m. on October 15th leaving her home on College Boulevard in Niceville.

She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark hair.

Please contact the Niceville Police Department (850-279-6436), Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (850-651-7400), or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers (850-863-TIPS) if you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica.