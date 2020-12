PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Pensacola Fire Department and Escambia County Fire Rescue urge you to think about safety this holiday season. The following is a press release describing the "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign including some daily helpful hints to get you through December safely:

Escambia County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Pensacola Fire Department, will launch its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1. While a joyous time of year, cold weather, holiday decorations and festivities can create serious fire dangers. Firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips each day in December.