Niall Horan announces tour date, will perform at The Wharf

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Niall Horan has announced new dates for his “Nice to Meet Ya!” tour. The former One Direction star will bring his show to The Wharf Amphitheater on July 11. Presale tickets will go on sale March 19th at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale March 20th at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories