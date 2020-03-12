Niall Horan announces tour date, will perform at The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Niall Horan has announced new dates for his “Nice to Meet Ya!” tour. The former One Direction star will bring his show to The Wharf Amphitheater on July 11. Presale tickets will go on sale March 19th at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale March 20th at 9 a.m.
