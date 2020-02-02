NFL stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Super Bowl LIV

(WKRG) — Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs, 49ers and others paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash a week ago.
Watch the video from Bleacher Report below:
