NFL stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Super Bowl LIV

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the post game news conference after scoring 60 points in the final game of his NBA career at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs, 49ers and others paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash a week ago.

Watch the video from Bleacher Report below:

