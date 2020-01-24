NFL star Antonio Brown turns himself in on battery charges

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – NFL free agent Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. Brown arrived at Broward County Jail around 10 p.m. Thursday. His lawyer indicated that Brown would spend the night in jail. The lawyer also said Brown was innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery. The wide receiver played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders last year. He was released by the Raiders and subsequently signed and released by the New England Patriots.
