MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our next big weathermaker looks to bring a hefty chance for storms, some of which could be strong or severe this week.

THE NEXT BIG THING

A cold front will slide through the Southern Plains and move into the Deep South Thursday. As moisture increases, showers and storms will become more likely as we move into the afternoon and evening.

TIMING & SEVERE HAZARDS

A complex of storms will move in after 1 PM. This will make for a messy afternoon and early evening with the chance for some very heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be a possibility. Although the severe weather chances are low, they are not zero. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts in the 50-60 mph range.

Stay with the News 5 First Alert Storm Team as we track this latest round of rough weather. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving important weather information.