Nexstar launches Remarkable Woman initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, wants to celebrate remarkable women on the Gulf Coast by giving them a chance to meet another remarkable woman, Mel Robbins. Robbins is a motivational speaker, best selling author and talk show host. The Mel Robbins show airs weekdays on WKRG’s sister station, The Gulf Coast CW.

“This is a really cool opportunity, this person is gonna get a free trip to New York. They’re gonna be on a nationally syndicated talk show and one of them will be awarded The National Woman of the Year, the first one..so, I think that’s pretty awesome,” said WKRG News Director Chris Best.

Starting now, you can nominate a remarkable woman in your community. News 5 will feature four women in local news stories, and they along with other remarkable women from across the country will be flown to New York City in March to participate in The Mel Robbins Show where The Nexstar Woman of The Year will be announced.

“There are different things that can make a woman remarkable. Some of the stories that you and Devon (Walsh) have done about positive things that women are doing, I think in my mind, could be women who are nominated for this like the story you did on the woman who..the amputee a few weeks ago who does the incredible art or the woman over in Pensacola who’s 88 years old and is ringing the Salvation Bell every year. It could be something a huge feat that the public already knows about..or it could be someone that we don’t know about.”

Nominate your remarkable woman, here https://www.wkrg.com/remarkable-women-contest/?fbclid=IwAR1vht2xbHhaTwg-gQAbI0h-OzEHNjxUcHE4gaWgeXpMuQhxSHU_9MB54oI#//

