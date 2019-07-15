Newsfeed Now for July 15: Deputy takedown at Blue Angels show

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/AP) - A wild sight caught on the body camera from Wildlife Solutions, Inc. It shows the discovery of a massive yellow jacket nest. In fact, it's so big, it's called a super nest. News 5 reported earlier this year that scientist feared we'd be seeing more of these super nests because of milder winters.

The video shows an employee of Wildlife Solutions removing the nest as yellow jackets violently swarm him.