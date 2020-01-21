Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21

BAY MINETTE, Ala (WKRG) -- It’s been more than a month since a single mother was killed after being shot at a house party in central Baldwin County. Still no arrests in the death of 21-year-old Dominique Marshall. Despite weeks with little public development, the victim's father Cornelius Marshall is confident they will see justice.

She grew up in Bay Minette and her father says she wanted to be a dental hygienist. She was the calming presence for the whole family.