Newsfeed Now for August 29: Tracking Dorian; Countdown to SEC football

Labor Day weekend is not only great for fishing, but for cooking your fresh catch as well. After a visit to Hawaii, Chef Chris Sherrill returned with some new ideas on fixing your favorite fish with ingredients from the islands!

Chef Chris Sherrill: "In case you don’t know, they love their SPAM in Hawaii and so we are going to do a really cool potato dish with that, but what the keynote is, is this beautiful grouper, right here from the Gulf of Mexico. We are going to crust right in some Hawaiian macadamia nuts. All we did was grind macadamia nuts with a little panko bread crumbs. This is neat. This macadamia oil has got a high cooking temperature and we are going to sauté this grouper right in that.So you don’t want a lot of burn on that. We only did this for about 10 to 15 seconds on each side and we are going to finish this in the oven. So we are going to throw this in a very hot oven and finish it out and in the meantime, we are going to finish up the rest of our other dish. This is kind of the important part. We are going to add a little butter to this and we are going to brown our SPAM. And over there they use a lot of Maui sweet onions, but we are going to use what we call the green onion whites here. And we’ve cooked off some Yukon Gold potatoes, which we are going to add to that SPAM.We are going to run a line of that sauce down this neat wooden board here and since we’ve got a little bit of an Asian flare here, we are going to add a little hoisin in some different spots to this just to give it some extra Hawaiian feel. So we’ve got Macadamia nut crusted fresh Gulf grouper with a little Poke sauce, wilted squash and zucchini, grilled Romaine and SPAM potatoes for our inspiration from Hawaii."