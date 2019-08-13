Newsfeed Now for August 13: Push to stop gun sales at Walmart; Jellyfish invade the Gulf Coast

On Newsfeed Now for August 13, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. After shots rang out at Walmart stores, killing two employees in Southaven, Mississippi, and days later killing 22 people in El Paso, Texas, the country’s largest retailer is under fire from one of the largest teacher unions. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

FILE = In this Dec. 15, 2010 file photo, a view of the entertainment section of a Wal-Mart store is seen in Alexandria, Va. Walmart is taking down all signs and displays from its stores that depict violence, following a mass shooting at its El Paso, Texas location that left 22 people dead. The retailer, according to an internal memo, instructed employees to turn off or unplug any video game consoles that show violent games, as well as ensure that no movies depicting violence are playing in its electronics departments. (AP Photo, File)

JELLYFISH INVASION: Jellyfish have invaded parts of the Gulf Coast. The moon jellies have prompted purple flags to be added to the flag poles warning of the presence of dangerous marine life. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

GIVING BACK: The generosity and benevolence in Alto, TX seems to never stop, now an elementary school student has stepped up to support his school. KETK’s Matt Thibodeaux reports.

