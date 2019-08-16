News 5 rides along with police in school zones

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the first week of school, but Bay Minette Police aren’t cutting you any slack when it comes to speeding in a school zone.

“Our focus and our main objective is to make a safe environment around our schools,” said Chief Al Tolbert.

News 5’s Blake Brown rode with officers Friday morning as they patrolled school zones. One driver exceeded 60 mph, which is a dangerous combination.

“They come in speeding and the next thing they know they have blue lights behind them and they’re getting pulled over,” said Corporal Marcus Sledge.

Chief Tolbert says his entire department will be patrolling school zones and it’s a top priority to start the school year off right.