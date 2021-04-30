News 5 Investigates: Windshield cracks resurfacing as construction company works on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dents, cracks, and dimples are problems resurfacing for drivers as crews work on I-10. Drivers in the Theodore area report cracked windshields and chipped paint from the construction.

Some drivers told WKRG News 5 they’re avoiding I-10 all together until the construction is done. Frustrated drivers say they’ve had enough. Construction on I-10 is leaving debris that’s damaging cars.

Miranda Jones said, “Looking at it now I mean I hadn’t noticed, I mean there’s dings in all my paint.”

Miranda Jones has faced this issue before with construction on I-65 last Summer. She said, “I had about five or six spots on my windshield.”

She replaced her windshield on her 2019 car after the construction wrapped up. Jones said, “Then I heard that I-10 was getting the same treatment, and here we go driving down it and the first day I drove down it I got another spot, and I think I have seven on my windshield right now.”

She made a post on a Facebook group asking other drivers if they’re experiencing the same problems, and the pictures of damage came pouring in. Jones said, “It is absolutely frustrating when you come over the overpass of Tillman’s Corner and you just see that haze and you just know it’s going to be boom, boom, boom, and that’s exactly what happens. It sort of sounds like it’s hailing sometimes.”

Previously when WKRG News 5 investigated construction issues on I-65, the company, H.O. Weaver & Sons Incorporated, advised drivers with damage to fill out a form online. Those drivers told WKRG News 5 they got nowhere with the company. At the time, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said its legal team was reviewing the situation.

“I thought with having the issues and the complaints about it during 65, 10 would have been different and it’s not,” Jones said.

WKRG News 5 reached out to both the construction company and ALDOT, but have not gotten a response