News 5 Investigates: Petition started calling for USA professors to be terminated following controversial photos

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama have started an online petition following a News 5 investigation into three tenured professors who were the subject of controversial photos from a 2014 on-campus Halloween party.

The petitioners are calling for the professors to be terminated.

The pictures show then Mitchell College of Business dean Bob Wood, who has since been demoted to professor, dressed as Confederate general and professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy posing with a whip and a noose.

The petitioners said:

“Some people have asked whether petitions like this actually accomplish anything so we wanted to let you guys know what’s going on. People in power vehemently against the actions and sentiments portrayed by Bob Wood, Teresa Weldy, and Alex Sharland have reached out to us and will be using the petition to strengthen their position. This is why it is absolutely essential that we continue signing and sharing. Every new signature boosts our message even more. By signing and sharing this petition, you will play a direct role in ensuring that racism has no home on our campus. You matter. Your voice matters. Keep speaking out.” Change.org petition

WKRG News 5 reached out to the university for a response, at this point they are sticking to their earlier statement, which can be found here.

It’s also important to note that because three professors are tenured, which means they typically can only be terminated for a justifiable cause or under extreme circumstances, such as a program ending or budget cuts.