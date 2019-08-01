News 5 Investigates: Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

Watch WKRG all day Thursday as we take a closer look at the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project in every newscast.
We’ll talk about who’s getting rich from the proposed toll, and how it could affect tax-paying citizens, the real estate market, local businesses, people who drive back and forth each day for work, and what it means for you.
Electricians, for example, may cross between Mobile and Baldwin Counties several times each day, and they may not be in a class one vehicle (passenger cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, etc.), meaning they would be paying even more than the proposed $90 per month. This might mean they’ll stay on one side of the Bay to purchase the supplies they need, and it could hurt brick and mortar business owners.
“It’s not only going to hurt my business, as far as my customers, my contractors. They’re gonna cut down drastically crossing that Bayway if this toll goes through,” said Adam Penn, owner of Consolidated Electrical Distribution.
We’ll also talk to the people behind the project to find out if there are other options.
