News 5 Investigates: Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)-- If you live along the Gulf Coast, by now you've heard the Alabama Department of Transportation is pressing ahead with plans to build a new Mobile River Bridge and replace the I-10 Bayway. The agency is calling for tolls to pay for it. There has been some misinformation circulating, mostly on social media, about the project. ALDOT sent out an email earlier this week to try to set to record straight about what they are proposing. It did little to quiet the growing opposition over the $6 tolls they are proposing.

In a presentation on July 17th, ALDOT and its Director John Cooper confirmed plans for the project and a toll. ALDOT wants to build a new bridge over the Mobile River that would help ease traffic through the Wallace and Bankhead Tunnels. The Wallace Tunnel would also be subjected to the same $6 toll. Included in the plan, the agency wants to replace the I-10 Bayway with a new six-lane, raised Bayway across Mobile Bay to the Eastern Shore. The total cost of the project; $2.1 B. In a briefing to protestors who showed up to the media briefing, Director Cooper stated the reason he thinks the project is needed.