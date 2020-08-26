News 5 Investigates: Disturbing video shows Daphne assisted living home employee poking, mocking dead woman’s body

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The video is so disturbing, disgusting really, that no part of it should be shared on television or online. But, it was apparently shared on social media and now a Daphne assisted living home employee has been fired. WKRG News 5 Investigates started digging into the story behind the video when it was sent to our newsroom.

The video shows a woman in scrubs poking what appears to be the corpse of a recently deceased resident. The video is silent, but appears to show the woman then laughing in the face of the elderly woman’s body, a mask hanging from the employee’s ear.

The above image is a screen grab of the woman smiling after poking the body in the eye.

WKRG News 5 will not share any portion of the video, but viewed it for this reporting. An elderly woman is lying under a blanket, her blue blouse decorated with little hearts and other designs. This is someone’s daughter, or sister, mom, maybe grandmother. The video lasts only seconds, but will have a lasting impression on anyone who views it. Erin Thompson, Executive Director of The Brennity, said in a statement emailed to WKRG News 5 Investigates, “we can confirm that this video was recorded by one of our associates at The Brennity at Daphne. First and foremost, we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities.”

“We can confirm that this associate is no longer with Sagora Senior Living (Brennity’s parent company),” Thompson added in the emailed statement, “as we will not tolerate behavior like this.” Thompson went on in the statement to say, “we offer our thoughts and prayers to the family members and loved ones of this resident.”

WKRG News 5 has also reached out to Daphne Police to see if they plan on filing any charges. Thompson says, “we are working closely with investigators and local authorities as they handle the situation.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE BRENNITY:

We can confirm that this video was recorded by one of our associates at The Brennity at Daphne. First and foremost, we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities. We can confirm that this associate is no longer with Sagora Senior Living as we will not tolerate behavior like this. We are working closely with investigators and local authorities as they handle the situation. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the family members and loved ones of this resident. We believe that this story is not a matter of public interest and out of respect to this resident’s family, we ask for privacy during this sensitive time.

Sincerely,

Erin Thompson Executive Director The Brennity at Daphne

LATEST HEADLINES: