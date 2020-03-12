Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

courtesy: CNN

New York, New York–(CNN)–

Forget the Grammy awards — one pop star now has an insect named after her. 

Photo courtesy: CNN

This is Kaikaia Gaga — named for Lady Gaga. The insect is a newly identified species of treehopper — a little-known insect group that populates most forests on earth.  K-Gaga is native to the pacific coast of Nicaragua.

A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy. The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says K-Gaga’s crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.

Lady Gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories