Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

New York, New York–(CNN)–

Forget the Grammy awards — one pop star now has an insect named after her.

Photo courtesy: CNN



This is Kaikaia Gaga — named for Lady Gaga. The insect is a newly identified species of treehopper — a little-known insect group that populates most forests on earth. K-Gaga is native to the pacific coast of Nicaragua.

A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy. The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says K-Gaga’s crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.

Lady Gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.