(WKRG) — Here is a list of New Year’s Eve events across the Gulf Coast.

MOBILE

MOON PIE OVER MOBILE

8:00 pm

Food trucks around Bienville Square (weather permitting)

Resolution Wall at the corner of St. Joseph and St. Francis streets (Leave your hopes and dreams for 2020!)

Music in the Riverview Hotel Courtyard

Roaring 20s Costume Contest – gather in the Riverview Hotel Courtyard between 8:00 and 8:30 for judging. Join the Second Line Parade to the Main Stage where the winners will be announced. Prizes for top three costumes include a night at the Battle House Hotel, a gift certificate to the Urban Emporium and tickets to the Crescent Theater.

8:30 pm: Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie in the courtyard of the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel.

9:00 pm: Second Line Parade from the Riverview Courtyard to the main stage, led by the Port City Second Liners. The public is encouraged to join in!

9:25 pm: Remarks from Mayor Stimpson, Councilman Fred Richardson, Sponsor

9:30 pm: Opening Act: ISING

11:00 pm: Headliner: Collective Soul

Midnight: MoonPie Drops, Fireworks and Laser Light Show

BALDWIN COUNTY

FAIRHOPE

The City of Fairhope will again be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve Celebration in the streets of downtown Fairhope. Residents and visitors are invited to bring their families and ring in the New Year. Big Night Dynamite will begin playing at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. Other entertainment will include face painting, fireworks, and a ball drop at midnight.



Many downtown restaurants will be open for those who wish to eat in downtown and then just hang out until midnight. Section Street will be left open to through traffic; handicap parking will be available on Section Street in designated handicap areas and in the parking lot behind Julwin’s.

For more information on the Fairhope New Year’s Eve Celebration, call 251-929-1466.

GULF SHORES

NOON YEAR’S EVE AT LULU’S: Join us at LuLu’s NOON Year’s Eve for a fun filled day for kids and adults alike on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 am! Crafts, Kid Safe Fireworks (bubble wrap,) and a Sand Castle Building Contest are only the tip of the iceberg. When the clock strikes NOON there will be a Beach Ball Drop! Hundreds of colorful beach balls will flood LuLu’s Beach, but the excitement doesn’t stop there. Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Inflatable Slide, and More will be at LuLu’s to start your New Year’s celebration off right. Fun for all ages to ring in the New Year! LuLu’s will close at 3 pm on December 31st to allow our staff to enjoy the holiday with their families.

ORANGE BEACH

5 P.M. – MIDNIGHT REELIN’ IN THE NEW YEAR AT THE WHARF

The Wharf – 4985 Wharf Pkwy. Orange Beach, AL 36561

Bid adieu to 2019 in grand style at The Wharf’s street party. Bring your New Year’s Eve kiss for live music, family-friendly fun and fireworks at midnight. There will kid’s activities from 5 to 9 p.m., including a trampoline jumpee, mechanical bull, rock wall, face painting and more.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

FIREWORKS

DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA: Fireworks will be shown in downtown Pensacola near Seville Tower at midnight. The event is free.

PENSACOLA BEACH: There will be a fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk at Quietwater Beach Tuesday starting at 11:59 p.m.

FORT WALTON BEACH: There will be a fireworks display Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Boardwalk off Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. You can check out restaurants with New Year’s Eve specials while you wait for the 8 p.m. fireworks.

DESTIN: The Haborwalk’s 5 Parties on the Habor event will feature fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight.

FOOD AND DRINKS

*For events that require tickets, check out the establishments’ Facebook page for more information.

(FOR KIDS) Crabs: Crabs restaurant on Pensacola Beach will be hosting its version of a “ball drop” at noon instead of midnight for kids. The event for children will include cotton candy, mock tails, live entertainment, a photo booth and more.

Nick’s Boathouse: From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on NYE, Nick’s Boathouse, 455 W. Main St., will host a 3-course dinner menu with a complimentary champaign toasts and live music.

Perfect Plain: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St., and Garden & Grain (its sister cocktail bar) will be hosting its Bouj Year’s Eve event from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. A ticket is required to attend the event. It includes drinks all night long at several themed bars including a champagne bar and a special one-night only Garden and Grain menu. Live entertainment is also included.

Seville Quarter: Seville Quarter’s 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebration will start at 7 p.m. at 130 E. Government St. The party will feature live entertainment including World Famous Rosie O’Grady’s Duelling Piano Show. In addition, Pensacola’s DJ Albert Lao will be playing high energy dance music in Phineas Phogg’s and out on the street. All guests will get party favors and enjoy a toast at Midnight, according to the event page on Facebook. This event requires a ticket.

Big Top Brewing Company: The Big Top Brewing Company brewery, 21 W. Romana St., will be hosting a NYE party with drink specials every hour on speciality cocktails and beer. It will also offer a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover charge.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON: Harley’s Angels at Harley-Davidson of Pensacola, 3685 Pensacola Blvd., will have a free “bubbly bar” set up for both kids and adults. There will be champagne and sparking grape juice available. They’ll also hand out NYE party favors.

The District: From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The District, 123 E. Government St., will be hosting a Masquerade Party at its Upstairs Lounge. A ticket is required and includes a special New Year’s Eve Party Package and champagne toast at midnight.

Hilton Pensacola Beach: At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Hilton at Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive, will be offering a a free concert by Shazam Rocks for any hotel guests or those with reservations at H2O Grill and Bonsai Sushi Bar. You can party afterwards with a cash bar, dance floor, balloon drop, a midnight champagne toast and then watch the Pensacola Beach fireworks from the Hilton pool deck at midnight.

O’Riley Irish Pub: O’Riley’s in downtown, located at 321 S. Palafox St., will be have drink specials Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., as well as a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover charge.

FLORA-BAMA: FLORA-BAMA’s Annual New Year’s Eve Bash starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets include live entertainment, food — including an all-you-can-eat dinner buffet from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and breakfast buffet from midnight to 2 a.m. AM — party savors, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra: You can ring in the new year with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Performance starts at 7 p.m.