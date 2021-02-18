New video: Two found dead inside burned home, witness heard gunshots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Two people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed in a fire in the Happy Hill community of north Mobile Wednesday night.

In new video obtained by WKRG News 5, a witness describes hearing gunshots moments before the fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Dr. Thomas Ave.

“All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots,” a man says in the video. “Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying.”

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information. Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating.

(Video credit: Mario Yow Sr.)

