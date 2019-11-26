New trash service coming to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A new provider will soon be picking up trash on the Eastern Shore in Spanish Fort next month. We’re told Waste Pro of Alabama will begin their service on Dec. 30.

Residents should start receiving announcements about the change soon. New trash cans should arrive between Dec. 16-20.

News 5 reported resident complaints earlier this month on the lack of service in their area. Some residents complained to News 5 that the current company was 2 weeks late picking up their trash. You can view that story here.