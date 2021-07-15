New tool gives Mobile firefighters a better look at intubating patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Mobile are getting new equipment that could help save lives.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse explained the new device. He said, “Video laryngoscope. We use it for intubations in the field which would allow us to keep an airway open.”

Millhouse intubated a practice dummy while telling us about the new equipment. It took him about 20 seconds.

The camera gives paramedics a better view of vocal cords which they have to see to make sure they’re in the right place. Millhouse said, “We don’t want to go too deep – be in the wrong area right mainstem, or go into the esophagus which would have us pushing air into the stomach.”

The device records video. It’s a tool that could potentially help healthcare workers and patients. Millhouse said, “We can attach it to our patient care reports. We can share it with the hospital staff as well.”

The video laryngoscopes also help keep paramedics and EMTs safe. Millhouse said, “All kinds of nasty things can come out of someone’s body while they’re down and we’re trying to intubate, so that way we don’t have to lean our faces over or get really far down in there.”

The department is training on the new equipment this and next week. They hope to soon be able to roll the devices out to field crews.