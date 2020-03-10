New splash pad and pavilion coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new splash pad is coming to Thomasville. The new 4600-square-foot park will be located at the Thomasville Children’s Park.

A new 2000-square-foot picnic pavilion and restroom facility will also be constructed at the site.

Equipment has already been ordered and installation will start over the next 60 days.

