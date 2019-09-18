New “smart cottages” coming to West Mobile next year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Multifamily Management, Inc. tells News 5 they’re working on Phase 1 of a large development near Rouses on Schillinger Road.

We’re told The Cottages at Schillinger’s Pointe will be an upscale living community. 180 units are planned for the area, with 48 units expected to be completed in early 2020. Construction and clearing of the land has already started.

Every cottage is built with smart home technology, private garage, front porch, and back porch.  The cottages will come equipped with a smart thermostat, garage opener, and door lock that can be controlled from your smartphone.

West Mobile has seen rapid development in recent years with more people moving to the area. Road projects along Schillinger Road have allowed for more commuters and better traffic flow.

