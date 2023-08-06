THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG)- The 2023-2024 school year kicks off Monday morning. Volunteers came out to Hankins Middle School Sunday evening to ensure the school is ready to go for students.

“Today we are focusing on the exterior of the campus and just trying to make sure that everything is safe for the kids and its welcoming tomorrow when they arrive to school.” Principal, Josh Verkouille said.

Volunteers swept the hallways, picked up trash around campus and freshened up mulch outside.

“We are out here trying to clean up for Hankins Middle Schoolers so they can start school tomorrow with a fresh new start,” Volunteer, Jerry Mohr said.

In the beginning of summer, renovations began for a new lobby, two classrooms and a new media center. Tomorrow only the two classrooms will be fully completed.

The new lobby is almost complete and just needs to be finished decorated. Verkouille says this should be completed by next weekend.

“Every school year is exciting and this year we have a lot of things to celebrate,” Verkouille said.

The new media center should be completed by the end of August.