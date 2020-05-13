New safety measures in place when The Park at OWA reopens

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s usually a busy time of year for The Park at OWA, but COVID-19 has kept things quiet in Foley.

“It’s definitely challenged us to look at different ways to reach our guests and we have definitely taken to online platforms just like the one we’re on today,” said Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing & Public Relations.

Virtual field trips and a new online ordering app for restaurants in Downtown OWA are some of the new tools introduced over the last few weeks.

“We’re still trying to find ways to engage with the public,” said Hellmich.

Retail and dining are already open and the hope is for the amusement park to reopen soon. Guests will notice changes when that does happen.

“Our employees being prescreened before they come in to ensuring social distancing rules for guests as they’re going through the park,” said Hellmich.

A timeframe as to when entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen isn’t clear just yet, but in the meantime businesses owners at OWA are hopeful visitors will start showing their support now.

“Our businesses that are open now are very anxious to see their favorite customers back again,” she added.

