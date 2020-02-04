New restaurant opening at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new restaurant is opening its doors at OWA in Foley this weekend. It’s called Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar and Restaurant. They are holding their Grand Opening, Saturday, Feb. 8.

Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar and Restaurant invites everyone to “take in their laid-back beach vibe, while enjoying delicious bites from our coastal-inspired favorites and contemporary American selections.”

The restaurant also has locations in New Orleans, Aruba, Key West, and Biloxi.

For more information, click here.

