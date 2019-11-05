New recreational trails to be discussed in Fairhope later this week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you interested in better connectivity throughout Fairhope? Two meetings are being held this week to help determine the location of future trails, destinations along trail routes, desired types of recreational trails, along with features and amenities as part of the city’s trail system.

The City of Fairhope has several trail designs to share, but they need your input.

Exhibitors will be on hand to showcase connectivity groups within the City of Fairhope as well as throughout Baldwin County.

There will be two opportunities to participate this week on Thursday, November 7th. The first meeting will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the James P. Mix Center. The next meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Mill.

