New recreational trails to be discussed in Fairhope later this week

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
City of Fairhope_164241

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you interested in better connectivity throughout Fairhope? Two meetings are being held this week to help determine the location of future trails, destinations along trail routes, desired types of recreational trails, along with features and amenities as part of the city’s trail system.

The City of Fairhope has several trail designs to share, but they need your input.

Exhibitors will be on hand to showcase connectivity groups within the City of Fairhope as well as throughout Baldwin County.

There will be two opportunities to participate this week on Thursday, November 7th. The first meeting will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the James P. Mix Center. The next meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Mill.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar