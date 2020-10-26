New poll shows U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville up 14 points over Doug Jones

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new poll conducted by Cygnal shows former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville with a 14 point lead in the race for U.S. Senate in Alabama just a week and a day before the 2020 general election.

The Cygnal poll of 645 likely general election voters was conducted October 21 through 23. It shows Tuberville leading U.S. Senator Doug Jones 55% to 41% of voters still undecided.

The poll was conducted in partnership with Ready Education Network, a national coalition focused on improving education.

The new survey comes just days after the Jones campaign released the findings of an internal poll that showed Jones with a one point lead over Tuberville. That poll by the firm FM3 surveyed 801 Alabama voters with a margin or error of 3.5%.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories