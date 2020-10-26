New poll shows U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville up 14 points over Doug Jones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new poll conducted by Cygnal shows former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville with a 14 point lead in the race for U.S. Senate in Alabama just a week and a day before the 2020 general election.

The Cygnal poll of 645 likely general election voters was conducted October 21 through 23. It shows Tuberville leading U.S. Senator Doug Jones 55% to 41% of voters still undecided.

The poll was conducted in partnership with Ready Education Network, a national coalition focused on improving education.

The new survey comes just days after the Jones campaign released the findings of an internal poll that showed Jones with a one point lead over Tuberville. That poll by the firm FM3 surveyed 801 Alabama voters with a margin or error of 3.5%.

LATEST STORIES