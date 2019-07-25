New ownership of Baldwin County Mega-Site

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance is the new owner of three thousand nine-acre Mega-site north of Bay Minette after the county commission transferred ownership at a special call commission meeting Thursday morning.

For the last seven years, the county has courted major industry’s hoping would bring new jobs and new prosperity to the northern part of the county but so far, no takers.

“We’re always getting opportunities for that site to be submitted for projects,” says director of the BCEDA Lee Lawson. With the transfer of ownership, the Mega-site is eligible for some mega-money. “Special program that we are applying for that can deliver a substantial amount of private funds to go do site enhancements with.”

Seven million dollars to be exact, over the next two years. “We will be extending a rail spur to the heart of our site where a lot of our projects have looked and are currently looking. Grading a 200-acre pad ready site and a million square foot building pad,” says Lawson.

Lawson will head to Montgomery next week for final approval of that grant money. Work could begin as early as September 1st. Once the improvements are completed ownership of the Mega-site will be transferred back to the Baldwin County Commission.