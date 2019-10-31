New owner of Spanish Fort post office announced

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The new contract on the Spanish Fort post office takes effect Friday, November 1st.

A representative with the United States Postal Service confirms to News 5 the contract has been signed and the new owner has been awarded a 6-month lease.

We confirmed Thursday afternoon the new owner is Gregory Saad, who currently owns and manages the shopping center where the post office is located.

We’re told the office will remain a contract location, meaning it will not be run by the USPS. It is a contract office, which doesn’t include USPS staffing.