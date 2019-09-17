New management team hopes to keep the lights on at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium may soon have new managers. The newly formed “Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group” is made up of former Baybears employees. They hope to keep the stadium busy despite the departure of Mobile’s baseball team.

The new group hopes light shows like Thriller Nights of Lights for Halloween will keep Hank Aaron from becoming a ghost town, but they need permission from the city first.

Ari Rosenbaum has been working at Hank Aaron stadium since he was 18. He said, “This place became my second home. I met my wife here. My one-year-old child has seen games here now.”

Rosenbaum said he and the group he’s assembled named their organization for the city they love, and want to save their stadium. He said, “In the lease for the stadium the prior ownership group of the Baybears, now the Rocket City Trash Pandas, can assign the lease to us and there’s two years remaining on it.”

But he says it’s not as easy as signing the stadium over. Rosenbaum says first he needs the City of Mobile to say yes. He said, “They have to review everything for legal concerns and do their due diligence, and that’s completely understandable. It’s a big transition after the team’s moving…We’re very patient and we’re working with them and hopefully, we can come to an agreement.”

While Rosenbaum waits for the city’s decision, he says his group is moving forward. He said, “We took a chance on everything we’re planning and bought the light show you see behind us.”

Rosenbaum said the Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile kick off on October fourth. They’ve also purchased lights for the Christmas show. He hopes families can continue to enjoy them for years to come. He also said they hope to host sporting events at the stadium in the future as well.