BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The new Linholm Road bridge over Eightmile Creek is open to traffic. This concrete bridge culvert replaced a posted single-lane timber bridge open since 1952.

Completed on Jan. 20, 2021, the new bridge culvert and associated roadway improvements now

allow two-lane traffic along Linholm Road from CR 64 to CR 87. The previous bridge was rated in poor condition.









Baldwin County has had 70 road projects since Oct. 1, 2019.