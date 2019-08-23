New fire stations coming to Spanish Fort

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Not one, but two new fire stations are in the works for Spanish Fort. News 5 learned Friday that the main department on Highway 31 will be relocated to a new facility that will be built about a block west at the corner of Wayside Drive and Highway 31.

That new facility will take about 18 months to build, we’re told. Spanish Fort’s Fire Chief, Roger Few, says they have outgrown their current space.

A new fire station off of D’Olive Drive near Spanish Fort Middle School is also planned. A temporary structure is already in place there and it could be open for business within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories