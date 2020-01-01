New fees and a bit of relief for some Alabama drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple of new laws go into effect January 1st, 2020 that will cost some drivers more, and could give other drivers a bit of relief.

Drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles will pay more to register those vehicles. The annual fee for an electric vehicle is $200. The fee for hybrid vehicles is $100.

The reasoning behind the law is that drivers of regular gas-powered cars pay a fuel tax at the pump that goes toward funding road and bridge projects. Drivers of electric vehicles aren’t subjected to that tax and hybrid drivers don’t pay as much.

The new registration fees are part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, the gas tax hike legislation passed during the last legislative session.

Also starting January 1st, the penalty, when caught without car insurance, is changing.

The state is giving drivers a break who are caught a second time without car insurance. The first offense remains the same. If you’re caught without liability insurance, it’s a $200 fine and your license can be suspended up to 30 days until you provide proof of insurance.

The second offense doubles the fine to $400, but the state is getting rid of the 4-month license suspension.

As long as the driver can prove they have insurance and pay the fine, they are able to continue driving in the state legally.

The Alabama Department of Revenue said that once someone has paid the $400 fine and provided proof of insurance, taking away that person’s ability to drive is an extra burden on taxpayers because that person may not be able to get to work, school or other places.

