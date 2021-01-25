New details released in October hit and run that killed Gulf Shores man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Police on Monday released new information about the car wanted in connection with a crash last October that killed a man from Gulf Shores.

59-year-old Charles Pearce Jr. of Gulf Shores died when the 18-wheeler he was driving plunged over a wall on I-59 in the Birmingham area.

Police now say it was a white Nissan Cube that caused the crash. Investigators believe the Cube hit another car, which then hit the 18-wheeler.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-6555 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

