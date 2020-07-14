New details released in deadly Orange Beach boating accident

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine division has confirmed the names of those involved in the deadly boating accident last Sunday in Orange Beach. WKRG News 5 first reported this as breaking news Sunday evening.

Shannon Clark, of Plainview, Texas, was killed in the accident near Barber Marina.

Forrest Benner and Kellie Benner were injured in the accident. Both were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Both live in Orange Beach, according to ALEA. Officials say the boat lost control and all passengers were thrown overboard. A first responder tells WKRG News 5 another boater came up on the scene and discovered everyone in the water.

