New details in arrest of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen manager

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – News 5 has obtained the police report of Kevin Toth, who is a former manager of Phoenix Hospitality. Phoenix Hospitality operated several Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants until the locations closed last week. The company had plans of opening their fifth location at OWA in Foley earlier this year. The OWA location will still open, but with a different team in place, we’re told.

According to the report, Toth is accused of sexual assault of a child. According to the report, Toth is accused of touching a child in her private parts. We’re told the child is under the age of 17.

According to the report, the victim stated she went to lay in Toth’s bed when she was scared one night and that’s when the alleged incident occurred.

We reached out to Phoenix Hospitality for comment last week, but all of our emails were kicked back.

“Unfortunately, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen’s licensing partner, Phoenix Hospitality, has decided to close its Destin and Panama City Beach, Florida locations. Paula Deen Ventures plans to work with the landlords at these locations while considering to reopen them next Spring. The possible restructuring of the businesses would provide our guests with exceptional dining experience that lives up to our brand standards. Our sincere thanks to the community and our wonderful employees for their support and loyalty,” said Jaret T. Keller with Key Group Worldwide.

We reached out to Key Group Worldwide for additional comment, but our calls and emails weren’t returned.

Kevin Kenneth Toth, who served as Director of Operations at Phoenix Hospitality, was arrested on October 1, 2019 at the Destin location of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. He was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas.

“We also checking with our Crimes Against Children Unit to see what we can release without comprising with the integrity of the investigation and or court proceedings,” Fort Worth Police told News 5.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t comment on the allegations against the restaurant manager.

“Stay tuned for all of Paula’s new restaurants opening in 2019 and 2020, including; Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Alabama at OWA in mid-December 2019 and Nashville, TN at Opry Mills in Spring 2020. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen’s current locations include Pigeon Forge, TN, Myrtle Beach, SC, and recently opened Branson, Missouri,” the statement read from Key Group Worldwide.

Paula Deen was in Baldwin County over the weekend for the tree lighting ceremony at OWA.

We’re told the new team will open Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA in December 16th.

Read the original story here.

