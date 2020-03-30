New date announced for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

UPDATE: TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony rescheduled for July 23, 2021; closing ceremony on Aug. 8.
TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers expect to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates for next year’s rescheduled games. Several reports suggest they will be in the same July-August time slot. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Tokyo Games until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori has repeatedly said the Olympics will be held no later than next summer. This year’s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. The corresponding weeks next year would mean a July 23 opening ceremony.
