New Cuban-style restaurant opens in downtown Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Cuban-themed restaurant is open in downtown Mobile. Las Floriditas is located in the basement of the RSA Trustmark Building at 107 St. Francis Street.

The business was developed by restauranteur Bob Baumhower.

According to the restaurant website, the business is described as a ‘classic Cuban speakeasy’ inspired by El Floridita in Havana, Cuba. That bar is famous for the ‘Papa Doble’ or the double-shot daiquiri made special for author Ernest Hemingway, who would often spend long-afternoons unwinding there.

The speakeasy opens each day at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.