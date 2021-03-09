New COVID-19 school policies to take effect March 15 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent a release Tuesday announcing new mask rules for students beginning March 15.

Superintendent Tyler says students will now be allowed to take off their masks during gym class and outside activities.

He lists the change of temperature and rise of vaccinations in the area as the motive for the change.

Parents,

We have come a long way through this COVID-19 pandemic and I believe we see light at the end of the tunnel. Last week our staff received the last of our two vaccinations. This will put a lot of comfort in our ability to remain open through the close of school at the end of May.

I’m sure you have heard states are beginning to remove or loosen their mask requirements. Governor Ivey recently announced she would keep Alabama’s mask order in place through at least Easter. We respect the governor and will continue to comply and support her orders but we also expect at some point in the future, she will allow her order to expire.

In light of the vaccinations and in light of the temperature change, we will begin to relax some of our mask requirements currently enforced during the instructional day on campus. Starting next week, students participating in physical education will be allowed to remove their masks during that class. Students outside of our buildings on break, at lunch or participating in outside class activities, will be allowed to remove their masks while outside. Again, this will go into effect on Monday, March 15.

I think we all look forward to a day in which we can resume life without wearing a mask all the time. I would like for us to be able to do that in our schools as well, but I will need your cooperation and the cooperation of your children to make that happen. Our decision to relax or remove the mask requirement will be dependent upon our students’ cooperation in sanitizing and respecting other people’s personal space as well as their general behavior and discipline when not wearing a mask.

Over the next few weeks, we will have the opportunity to observe how our students respond to this relaxing of mask requirements during the instructional day. It is my hope they will continue to act with the same respect and behavior they have shown throughout the school year. Parents, please take this opportunity to talk with your children about their responsibilities during this pandemic to sanitize and respect other people’s personal space with or without any mask requirement.

This has been a long school year for all of us. I am so blessed to work alongside 4,000 of the best educators in America. The pressure they have performed under and what they have been able to accomplish is nothing short of outstanding! As important, your support and your patience have been invaluable through this process. I am so grateful to call Baldwin County my home!

As always, I want to thank you so very much for trusting us with your children, and I hope you have a wonderful week.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent