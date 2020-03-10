New COVID-19 case reported in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Another case of COVID-19 has been reported in Florida. According to the Florida Department of Health, the latest patient is a 60-year-old woman from Volusia County who recently traveled overseas. She will be isolated until she is cleared by health officials. Read more about COVID-19 at the Florida Health Department’s website.
