New Catholic high school scheduled to open in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has announced the creation of a new Catholic high school for students with special needs. Morning Star High School of Pensacola is scheduled to open this August. The school will be on the campus of Pensacola Catholic High School on W. Scott Street.

In addition to their formal education, students at Morning Star High School will receive additional classes focusing on their independence and future careers.

“It is our goal to help parents educate and form the minds and hearts of all of our students, including those who may need extra care and help. Morning Star High School of Pensacola will ensure that all of our brothers and sisters receive an excellent education together with their classmates across the diocese.” Bishop William A. Wack, CSC.

Tuition is expected to cost $12,500 per year. There will be scholarships available to those in need.

Right now, 11 students have signed up for the program. The Diocese hopes to see at least 15 enrolled by August.

Find more information at www.ptdiocese.org/morningstarhs.