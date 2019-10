SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Meaher State Park on the causeway in Spanish Fort will hold a ribbon cutting today at noon to unveil new cabins.

The new cabins are ready for rent, we’re told. Cabins will be open for tours following the noon ribbon cutting.

The entrance fee to the park is free today for the event.

News 5 will be there today.

