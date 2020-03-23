New book celebrates African American history in Alabama

Montgomery, Ala. (AP)–

Alabama’s bicentennial is over, but a new book will highlight 200 years of African American history in the state. A coffee table book titled “The Future Emerges from the Past: Celebrating 200 Years of Alabama African American History and Culture” is being published. It’s being put out by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. The book will look at the period of slavery through the Civil War and into the modern civil rights movement. It highlights topics including the recent discovery near Mobile of the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship.

The state officially ended its 200th birthday celebration with an event in December.