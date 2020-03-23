New book celebrates African American history in Alabama

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery, Ala. (AP)–

Alabama’s bicentennial is over, but a new book will highlight 200 years of African American history in the state. A coffee table book titled “The Future Emerges from the Past: Celebrating 200 Years of Alabama African American History and Culture” is being published. It’s being put out by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. The book will look at the period of slavery through the Civil War and into the modern civil rights movement. It highlights topics including the recent discovery near Mobile of the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship.

The state officially ended its 200th birthday celebration with an event in December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories