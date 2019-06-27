New body cam video shows previous arrest of suspect in crash that killed 7

(CNN) — Police in Texas say they’ve had prior run-ins with the Ukrainian national accused of a deadly crash in New Hampshire. Baytown police released body camera video of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

The 23-year-old is accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists last week.

According to Baytown Police, their officers confronted Zhukovskyy back in February about a disturbance at a Denny’s. They officers found drug paraphernalia at the scene and arrested him. Then in June officers were called to an accident involving Zhukovskyy.

He told them he flipped his truck while avoiding another car. No injuries were reported and he was not cited.